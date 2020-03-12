Did 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty block Katrina Kaif on Instagram?

Following the controversy over his comment about Katrina Kaif, 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty has allegedly blocked the actress.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' has been making headlines over the week, due to Rohit Shetty's comment about the cop drama's leading lady, Katrina Kaif. The director drew severe backlash for saying that no would even look at Katrina Kaif, considering that the particular shot featured machomen Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. The director recieved backlash over his comment and Katrina Kaif's fans trended #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on Twitter. After the controversy, Kat took to Instagram and defended Rohit saying that the comment wad taken out of context. Katrina even said that she shares a warm equation with the 'Simmba' director and he's a great friend. However, it seems like the all is not well between the two friends. Rohit Shetty is said to have blocked the 'Bharat' actress on Instagram.