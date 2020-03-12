Did 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty block Katrina Kaif on Instagram?

Following the controversy over his comment about Katrina Kaif, 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty has allegedly blocked the actress.
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' has been making headlines over the week, due to Rohit Shetty's comment about the cop drama's leading lady, Katrina Kaif. The director drew severe backlash for saying that no would even look at Katrina Kaif, considering that the particular shot featured machomen Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. The director recieved backlash over his comment and Katrina Kaif's fans trended #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on Twitter. After the controversy, Kat took to Instagram and defended Rohit saying that the comment wad taken out of context. Katrina even said that she shares a warm equation with the 'Simmba' director and he's a great friend. However, it seems like the all is not well between the two friends. Rohit Shetty is said to have blocked the 'Bharat' actress on Instagram.
Speaking of the film 'Sooryavanshi', actor Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba to help Akshay bust the terror plot. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.
It is originally scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24. However, it is reported that the makers of Sooryavanshi are planning to push their release date, amid coronavirus scare.
