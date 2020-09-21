Did Sonu Sood take credit for just securing a man's plane ticket? Screenshots attached

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who made headlines for becoming a real-life superhero to save migrants during the COVID-19 crisis, is now being labelled as the ‘biggest scam of 2020’.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s Twitter handle played an active role, given the initial communication with those who reached out for help, took place on the microblogging platform.

Now, a man who asked for help to get a ticket from India to Australia claimed that he paid for it, contrary to a tweet by Sood, which stated that the actor had booked one.

On August 30, Aman Kathed wrote on Twitter, “After having to leave Australia after my father expired @SonuSood helped me get to India and gave personal attention for every minute detail. Now when I have to re-join my job in Australia, I have no idea who to ask for help. Sir please help me get a ticket. 21 SEP, AI, DEL to SYD.”

Quoting the same, Sood wrote, “Your ticket is done bhai Work hard and make ur dad proud.”