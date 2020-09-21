Did Sonu Sood take credit for just securing a man's plane ticket? Screenshots attached

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who made headlines for becoming a real-life superhero to save migrants during the COVID-19 crisis, is now being labelled as the ‘biggest scam of 2020’.
The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s Twitter handle played an active role, given the initial communication with those who reached out for help, took place on the microblogging platform.
Now, a man who asked for help to get a ticket from India to Australia claimed that he paid for it, contrary to a tweet by Sood, which stated that the actor had booked one.
On August 30, Aman Kathed wrote on Twitter, “After having to leave Australia after my father expired @SonuSood helped me get to India and gave personal attention for every minute detail. Now when I have to re-join my job in Australia, I have no idea who to ask for help. Sir please help me get a ticket. 21 SEP, AI, DEL to SYD.”
Quoting the same, Sood wrote, “Your ticket is done bhai Work hard and make ur dad proud.”
The following day, Aman in a subsequent tweet wrote, “Sonu sir has helped me secure a ticket, I have paid for the tickets. There are very limited number of tickets as there is a cap on travel to Australia. Hope this will help.”
This was after some netizens commented that Aman is duping Sood for a ticket.
After another user asked him for proof, Aman shared a screenshot of the receipt.
Replying to the article by The Free Press Journal, Kathed wrote on Twitter, "Why shouldn't he? He is an angel, securing a ticket in 35-40 tickets only to Sydney is a miracle. Ask people who are trying from 5 months to get a ticket. He helped me in a crisis, he helped me get on a flight to India for my father final rites. He helped me go back to Australia."
Sood made headlines every time he replied to a random user and said that help will reach through his team. Many even speculated it to be a publicity stunt for him to enter politics in the near future.
On Saturday, Sood was called out by a section of netizens, after a Twitter user claimed that the tweets of people asking Sonu for the actor's help went ‘missing’.
Sood became a household name as he transitioned from helping migrants, to airlifting students stuck abroad, providing jobs to unemployed youth, and arranging medical aid to the needy. However, the recent controversy has painted the actor in a negative light. He has not commented on the issue yet.
Sonu Sood, during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of "#NoFilterNeha" season five, said that he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor.
"I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sonu said.
"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will," added Sonu.
