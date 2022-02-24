Did Sonu Nigam receive derogatory and threatening messages from BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin?

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has been allegedly receiving threats from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin Rajinder.

According to a report in Spotboye, Rajinder was keen on wanting the singer to perform at a concert overseas.

A source close to the singer informed the news website that Sonu received correspondence from the BMC chief requesting him to perform at a concert abroad via his cousin Rajinder. Sonu, who reportedly works with an international promoter named Rocky, requested that the query should be taken up with him instead.

However, this exchange did not go down well with Rajinder who sent derogatory and slanderous messages to Sonu.

The report further states that some of the things said in the messages are 'threatening' and 'derogatory' in nature and ones that need to be investigated. Reportedly, the language used by Rajinder in the messages has come as a shock to the singer.

The source also informed the publication that Sonu also has audio clips and screenshots of the threatening conversation.

The report also alleged that singer Palak Muchhal has been at the receiving end of the threats as well.

Born on July 30, 1973, in Faridabad, Sonu is not just a brilliant singer but also a noted music director. Though he predominantly worked in Hindi and Kannada language films, he has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and other Indian languages.

Some of the hits that the singer has given include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Mai Agar Kahoon', 'Hans Mat Pagli', 'Do Pal' and 'Sandese Aate Hai'.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri award in January 2022.

