Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani?

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 37 on Sunday (January 16). Socal media was flooded with birthday wishes for the actor.

Not just fans, but his co-stars and industry friends made his day even more special by posting sweet birthday wishes for him.

Amongst the several wishes, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped wishes for Sidharth on his Instagram story. He shared a selfie with Sidharth and wrote, "Dearest @sidmalhotra happy birthday. Wish you lots of happiness and love."

Manish shared another selfie with actress and Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

In his picture with the actress, the designer can be seen wearing the same outfit, with Kiara and Manish posing for a selfie against the same backdrop as Sidharth's.

It looks like Manish had hosted a party for Sidharth and the rumoured lovebirds celebrated the actor's birthday together. Take a look:

Kiara shared an adorable still from their film 'Shershaah' to wish Sidharth on Sunday. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra.”

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating each other. The two rang in New Year’s Day together in Ranthambore. While their fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to make an announcement, both have refrained from making their relationship official on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is shooting for 'Yodha'. The film will see Sidharth sharing the screen space with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu'.

On the other hand, Kiara has films like 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' among others in the pipeline.

