Did Shahid Kapoor gift himself a swanky Mercedes Maybach S580 worth nearly Rs 3 crore on his birthday?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who celebrated his 41st birthday, was spotted leaving a car showroom with his wife Mira Kapoor on Monday.

The couple often makes heads turn every time they step out and about in Mumbai. However, it was their jaw-droppingly expensive Mercedes Maybach S580 that grabbed eyeballs today.

According to several media reports, Shahid and Mira took the swanky car for a test drive.

The car's ex-showroom price starts at Rs 2.11 crore and goes up to Rs 2.79 crore. The on-road price, however, also goes up to Rs 3.79 crore, as per carandbike.com.

Meanwhile, for the outing, both Shahid and Mira kept it casual with their fashion choices. While Shahid wore a grey tee and black joggers, Mira twinned with him in a grey graphic tee and track pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kaminey' actor is gearing up for his next release, 'Jersey' which the Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same name, which starred Nani.

'Jersey' was slated to release on 31st December 2021, but due to the recent spike in COVID cases, its release has been postponed. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

In November 2021, Shahid also began shooting for an upcoming project with Ali Abbas Zafar. The untitled project is a crime action film that will mark the maiden collaboration between Shahid and Ali.

The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film 'Nuit Blanche' which was adapted into a Tamil movie fronted by South superstar Kamal Haasan. Shahid will reportedly play a cop who is chasing drug lords.

The actor is also set to star in an action film, titled 'Bull', inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. He is also set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video thriller drama series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'The Family Man' fame.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:45 PM IST