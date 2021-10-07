e-Paper Get App

Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody till October 11 in Mumbai cruise drugs bust
Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Did Shah Rukh Khan meet son Aryan outside court? Fake video of actor's doppelganger goes viral

The video shows SRK's body double hugging a youngster who is seen wearing a blue jacket, similar to the one Aryan was seen wearing on Monday as he arrived at the court.
FPJ Web Desk
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested in a drug case, was presented Mumbai's Esplanade court. Amid the hearing, a video of Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri went viral on social media.

The video shows SRK's body double hugging a youngster who is seen wearing a blue jacket similar to the one Aryan was seen wearing on Monday as he arrived at the court. Netizens shared the video and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan met his son outside the NCB Killa Court and hugged him before the hearing.

Check out the video here:

While the duo in the video can be easily mistaken for SRK and Aryan, it was apparently shared by the superstar's lookalike who is quite famous on Instagram. The video has now been deleted.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Their bail applications will be heard on Friday, the court said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought an extension of their NCB custody, but the request was not granted.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:00 PM IST
