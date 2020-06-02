Did Satyadeep Misra make relationship with Masaba Gupta Instagram official?

Actress Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta and 'No One Killed Jessica' actor Satyadeep Mishra have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

The actor took to his Instagram to post a story of Masaba, 'working from home' amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, the lovebirds are currently spending their self-isolation period at the actor's beautiful Goa home. Sayadeep's latest Instagram post confirms that the two are indeed enjoying some quality time with each other. In the picture, Masaba, who's all set to launch her new perfume line, can be seen working on her laptop. He captioned the picture, 'pre-launch focus'.

Check it out here: