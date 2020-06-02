Did Satyadeep Misra make relationship with Masaba Gupta Instagram official?

Actress Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta and 'No One Killed Jessica' actor Satyadeep Mishra have finally made their relationship Instagram official.
The actor took to his Instagram to post a story of Masaba, 'working from home' amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, the lovebirds are currently spending their self-isolation period at the actor's beautiful Goa home. Sayadeep's latest Instagram post confirms that the two are indeed enjoying some quality time with each other. In the picture, Masaba, who's all set to launch her new perfume line, can be seen working on her laptop. He captioned the picture, 'pre-launch focus'.
Check it out here:
They had reportedly traveled to Goa for a weekend gateway, however, couldn't make it back due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The rumored couple had been giving their followers hints on social media and adding fuel to the fire. Masaba's recent ad campaign, for her perfume launch, was also shot at Satyadeep's residence. Not just that, Satyadeep Mishra also modeled for the designer's unisex mask line.
Check out the post here:
Masaba Gupta was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena. They were granted divorce by the Bandra court in Mumbai, last year in September. The duo had got hitched in 2015, and three years later there was trouble in paradise. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce.
Masaba had taken to Instagram and announced her separation in mid 2018. Her post read, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."
