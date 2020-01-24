Did Sara Ali Khan wear this outfit to the gym?

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal'. The actress is on a promotional spree for Imtiyaz Ali's rom-com, however, she still religiously abides by her fitness regime. Sara Ali Khan's gym looks often take our midweek blues away but today Sara decided to wear a rather peculiar outfit to the gym.

The 24-year-old diva was snapped outside her pilates class in Mumbai as she stepped out looking like a vision in white. The two-film-old actress has managed to win the audience's heart, not just with her acting skills but also her bubbly personality.

While Sara gives out major fashion goals with her athleisure ensembles, the 'Simba' actress was spotted at the gym in an outfit that raised some eyebrows. Sara looked as fresh as a daisy in a white salwar suit. While we loved Sara's Kaftan style top and sharara pants, we doubt if it's a gym look!