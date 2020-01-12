Did Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan break up? These pics say otherwise

Kartik Aaryan has been rumoured to have dated Sara Ali Khan who is his co-star in Imtiaz Ali‘s film. There were also rumours that the alleged pair parted ways recently. These pictures of the Sara and Kartik, however, say otherwise.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan created a lot of buzz after they began shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s romantic drama tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal'. But before that, Sara had confessed on Koffee With Karan 6 that she would like to date Kartik. Post that, Ranveer Singh did the honours and officially introduced them at an event. Since the film shoot began and post the wrap-up, the duo was quite cozy which began the dating rumours. From BTS scenes, to birthday posts and even turning as a pickup at the airport, fans were in love with the duo’s chemistry. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the couple has called it quits.

Sara and Kartik were spotted in Mumbai at the Maddock office, on Saturday.