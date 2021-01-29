Did rumoured lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor unfollow each other on Instagram?

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be sharing screen space in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

The news comes weeks after the rumoured lovebirds ringed in the New Year with a romantic getaway in Goa.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a delay in the filming schedule of "Dostana 2" owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team was scheduled to fly to London to shoot a portion of the film. However, it was postponed due to the strict lockdown regulations in the UK.

Earlier this month, a picture showing Kartik and Janhvi twinning in a cosy frame during their stay in Goa, added fuel to the dating rumours.

The duo was also seen together at designer Manish Malhotra's New Year bash.

Previously, Kartik was rumoured to be dating his “Love Aaj Kal” co-star Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Janvhi was reportedly in a relationship with her “Dhadak” co-star Ishaan Khatter.

As of now, Ishaan is rumoured to be dating his "Khaali Peeli" co-star Ananya Panday.

"Dostana 2" is a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

The second instalment will mark debut of Lakshya.

Besides, “Dostana 2”, Kartik will be seen in “Dhamaka” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Janhvi is currently filming for Aanand L Rai’s “Good Luck Jerry”.