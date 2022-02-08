Did Riteish Deshmukh replace Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Mister Mummy’ opposite Genelia?

Days after it was announced that Bollywood's power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will come together onscreen for the upcoming film 'Mister Mummy', it is now revealed that another actor had been roped in for the lead role.

A source informs The Free Press Journal that actor Diljit Dosanjh was cast as the lead opposite Genelia but was replaced for reasons unknown.

The source also mentions that actors Vikrant Massey and Nushrratt Bharuccha were initially considered as the lead pair.

Meanwhile, 'Mister Mummy' is billed as a comedy-drama which is sure to tickle your ribs with punch lines galore and comic timing like no other.

It revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, ‘bumpy’ ride of comedy, drama, revelations and realisations.

‘Expect’ the unexpected from this ‘labour’ of love, ‘Mister Mummy’.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd production titled ‘Mister Mummy’. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali & Siva Ananth.

Genelia, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. It's been a long time since Genelia, the mother of two sons, appeared on the big screen in a lead role. However, she was last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli' and featured in the Hindi film ‘It’s My Life’ alongside Harman Baweja, which released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Riteish has films like 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and 'Visfot' lined up.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:38 AM IST