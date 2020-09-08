Did Rhea Chakraborty 'smash the patriarchy' t-shirt promote this hidden campaign?

As investigations continue into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has come under massive scrutiny. For over two months now, many have called for her arrest even as they demand justice for the late actor. And on Tuesday, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The anti-drugs agency has confirmed that she has been arrested and that the due process of informing the family has been completed.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, Rhea sported a shirt which had an influential quote written on it. "Roses are read, violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy, me and you," her shirt read.

The quote is now being circulated all over social media with many Bollywood celebrities joining the trend to 'smash patriarchy'. Some also added #justiceforrhea in their captions.

Rhea's top was a part of a campaign run by The Souled Store, a clothing destination which sells official superhero and other merchandise which very much appeals to the current youth.

The campaign #Rosesarered is a collaborative effort with GiveHer5 to increase awareness about menstrual hygiene and raise funds in an innovative and engaging manner to take a stand against such issues.

According to The Souled Store, the campaign includes t-shirts and badges which contain 12 ‘Roses Are Red’ poems centred around feminism which highlight various gender based issues faced by women on a daily basis. Each order will also contain a “Quick Guide to Feminism” book filled with interesting activities, and some food for thought. 1 t-shirt sold equals to 1 girl’s yearly requirement of sanitary napkins.

Famous personalities like Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Tanmay Bhatt, Miss Malini and Aranya Johar endorsed the campaign.