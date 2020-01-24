Did Raveena Tandon hit back at Aditi Mittal for calling her 'MILF'?

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has hit back on a troll who called her a Milf. The actress in a cryptic tweet, made a snide remark at stand-up-comedian Aditi Mittal.

On Thursday, Twitterati witnessed yet another celebrity Twitter feud. Aditi Mittal, the stand-up comedian, mocked Tandon for her tweet from September 2019. Referring to Tandon's tweet about a pair of earrings she bought online, Aditi wrote, "Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?"