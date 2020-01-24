Did Raveena Tandon hit back at Aditi Mittal for calling her 'MILF'?

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has hit back on a troll who called her a Milf. The actress in a cryptic tweet, made a snide remark at stand-up-comedian Aditi Mittal.
On Thursday, Twitterati witnessed yet another celebrity Twitter feud. Aditi Mittal, the stand-up comedian, mocked Tandon for her tweet from September 2019. Referring to Tandon's tweet about a pair of earrings she bought online, Aditi wrote, "Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?"
She further mocked Raveena by replying to a comment, saying, "But. Those. Earrings. Are. SO. WEARABLE for Tandun’s ears"
Raveena Tandon then took a dig at Aditi Mittal wrote, "Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape, and think of themselves to be successful comedians, use stars on their TL,(whom they don’t follow), just to gain a bit more. Bless her. May God give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration, bitterness and hate#editmettal"
In another tweet, she added, "Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear . Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me “milf” . Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success."
On the work front, the 45-year-old actress will be seen in the sequel to the hit franchise, 'KGF'. Raveena Tandon will be playing a politician whose look and ideology would be inspired by Mrs Indira Gandhi.
Raveena remains one of the busiest actresses of her generation. Besides serving as one of the judges on the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye, and playing an important role in KGF 2, she is mother to two biological and adoptive children.
