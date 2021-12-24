Did Ranveer Singh replace Sushant Singh Rajput in Kabir Khan's '83'? Here's why the late actor's fans are calling for film's boycott

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film '83' released in theatres on Friday (December 24). The film, directed by Kabir Khan, revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

It stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian team in 1983. Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actress Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

However, several social media users have called for the film’s boycott. The hashtag ‘Boycott 83’ has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have called out Ranveer for allegedly mocking Sushant in a chips TVC which was released last year.

Also, some fans even stated that Sushant was earlier supposed to play the role of the legendary Kapil Dev in the film.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Meanwhile, '83' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:49 PM IST