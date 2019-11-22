Did Ranveer Singh reject a superhero film because of its script?

Ranveer Singh has been preparing for his upcoming comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.

The actor is expected to begin shooting for the film this month and is likely to go on for two months. Ranveer will then begin work on Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht next year.

A few months ago there was a buzz that Ranveer is going to be part of superhero flick, however, later his team revealed that he is not part of such a film.

Now according to the latest update in the trade suggests that the film could not happen because of the right script.

A source says, “Ranveer was supposed to do this film, but the team could not crack the idea. So the film could not take shape. This is how the film did not happen. The team wanted to get everything right and then present it to the actor. It was going to be a mega-budget and the makers were ready to shell out huge money too. But the project never went ahead.”

Apart from his team, Ranveer too has mentioned that he is not too keen to do superhero film at this point of time, as he is busy with other projects and wishes to concentrate on it.