Did Ranveer just react to Deepika's haters with a meme jacket worth Rs 98K?

Is it possible for superstar Ranveer Singh to step out and not grab our eyeballs with what he's wearing? Ranveer who is currently shooting 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was present at 'Chhapaak's screening last night, to support his wife Deepika Padukone. The 'Gully Boy' actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday wearing a jacket with a meme on it.

The sole purpose of a meme is to add a little humour to our lives. But memes have also become the only way to express what you feel in the funniest way possible. If you’re having a bad day, there’s a meme, if you’re hungry, crying, laughing or just existing, there’s always a fun meme that you can relate to. Well, we're guessing the meme on Ranveer Singh's jacket is his reaction on 'Chhapaak's controversies.

Ranveer Singh being the fashion icon he is, made a statement by layering his casual ensemble with a jacket and sunglasses. The SVMOSCOW jacket that he is wearing is 'A Clockwork Orange Printed Jacket' worth $1,380.

Did Ranveer just react to Deepika's haters with a meme jacket worth Rs 98,000?