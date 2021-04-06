Did Randhir Kapoor accidentally share Saif and Kareena's second son's picture on Instagram?

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy in February 2021. While the couple have remained secretive about their son’s name and how he looks, Bebo’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor may have accidentally broken the rule.
According to reports, Randhir shared a picture of the baby boy alongside Taimur when he was an infant too.
Check out the now deleted post below.
On International Women's Day, Kareena shared the first image of her newborn son on Instagram.
The actress took to her social media account to wish her fans. Holding her baby, Kareena uploaded a selfie and captioned the picture saying: "There is nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves."
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year. She will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Grump.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.
