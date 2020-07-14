Did Ranbir Kapoor's dog bite him on the face? Actor makes a quiet visit at the hospital

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently made a quiet visit to the hospital after his own dog bit him on his face, as reported by timesofindia.com.

Ranbir’s dog is an English mastiff, which is often seen on his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s social media.

Bhatt had also posted a picture of cuddling with the giant pooch. “They make everything better,” Alia captioned her post.