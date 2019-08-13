Did Ranbir Kapoor seek Mahesh Bhatt’s approval to marry Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their PDA have made it clear that they are head over heels for each other. After months of rumours about the two getting married, Mumbai Mirror reported that Ranbir approached Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt to ask for permission.

The report claims that they met in a formal meeting, where Ranbir asked for Mahesh Bhatt’s approval to marry his daughter Alia. The two might be ready to take their relationship for the next level and tie the knot in 2020.

Alia even travelled with Ranbir for a trip to visit his parents in New York which again sparked rumours of their marriage. In a recent video on her Youtube challenge Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir, and even revealed he is on her speed dial list. She even talked about having kids and that she would like two boys.

Ranbir and Alia are currently working together for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film, Brahmastra. It’s on the sets of this film when the romance sparked between the two. They made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, and shared some PDA during the award season at Filmfare and Zee Cine Awards.