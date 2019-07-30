Did Rakhi Sawant get married in a secret white-wedding ceremony?

Rakhi Sawant known for her notorious media stunts recently was snapped in a white bridal gown wearing a traditional red and white choora. A famous paparazzi account on Instagram shared photos of Rakhi with the caption claiming she got married.
The caption read, “#rakhisawant once fooled us with #rakhikaswayamvar which was a fake wedding. But last evening she got married to an NRI in a secret wedding held at jw Marriott sahar hotel. Makeup by @gurpreet_ghura @viralbhayani” Rakhi in the pictures can be seen in a lavish white wedding gown with a crown on her head and a boutique with her.
Fans even went on to wish her the best for getting married and for her new life in the comments section. However the actress had already shared photos on her account with the caption, “bridel shooting”. Rakhi often shares pictures from her photo-shoots on social media, she hasn’t made a statement on the same yet.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)