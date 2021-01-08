Did Raj Kundra really buy a Lamborghini car for his son Viaan? Check out his response

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was reported to have gifted their son Viaan a swanky Lamborghini.

The luxury car which costs anywhere between Rs 3.10 crore to Rs 6.25 crore, now reportedly owned by a 9-year-old, headlined across social media.

Raj took to Twitter and quashed such “badly researched” reports.

An article mentioned that Raj had gifted Viaan a Lamborghini on his 9th birthday. However, it was a toy car and not the real one.

“Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he wrote in his tweet.