Did Raj Kundra really buy a Lamborghini car for his son Viaan? Check out his response

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was reported to have gifted their son Viaan a swanky Lamborghini.
The luxury car which costs anywhere between Rs 3.10 crore to Rs 6.25 crore, now reportedly owned by a 9-year-old, headlined across social media.
Raj took to Twitter and quashed such “badly researched” reports.
An article mentioned that Raj had gifted Viaan a Lamborghini on his 9th birthday. However, it was a toy car and not the real one.
“Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he wrote in his tweet.
Shilpa and Raj welcomed their firstborn Viaan in 2012. In 2020, they were blessed with a baby girl Samisha via surrogacy.
Earlier, Shilpa, who boasts an enviable jewellery collection said that she's ready to give her 20-carat diamond ring to her future daughter-in-law, but on one condition.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Shilpa said that she said that she buys jewellery thinking they can be heirlooms one day and has even decided to give her wedding ring to son Viaan's wife.
"I always tell my son if your wife is good to me, she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones," she said.
On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a sabbatical of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
