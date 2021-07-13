Did ‘Raees’ fame Mahira Khan get a nose job? Pakistani actress reveals the truth

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who rose to fame with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’ recently spilled the beans around her alleged “nose job”.

During a video shoot for her digital venture Mashion, when a fan asked about her going under the knife to correct her nose, Mahira replied, "Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn't have to contour so much."

Khan also opened up on facing body image, anxiety and stress. She said that even a caption she shared gets blown out of proportion.

Mahira said, "It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathize with body image issues. Everyone's on social media, you don't need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal.”

“I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humor was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” she added.

For those unversed, after the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood. The All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Mahira began her career as a VJ with Most Wanted on MTV Pakistan. She made her acting debut with Bol in 2011. The actress became a household name with the TV show Humsafar, opposite actor Fawad Khan.

However, ‘Raees’ remains Mahira's only Indian release to date.

She was also unable to come to India to promote her film due to strained bilateral ties. However, she reportedly joined one of the press meets through video conferencing and said that she was grateful for the response her character had received.