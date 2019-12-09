Did Pulkit Samrat and Riteish Sidhwani just confirm 'Fukrey 3'?

Are you fans of Hunny, Choocha, Bholi Punjaban and Zafar from Fukrey? Then there's good news for you. The comedy franchise has been renewed for yet another instalment.

The successful series had the first and the second parts hitting the bull's eye at the box office. In fact, Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment produced Fukrey Returns starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in leading roles, raked in over Rs 100 crore worldwide as well. Now, in a friendly banter on social media, both Pulkit and Riteish almost confirmed an encore to Fukrey.

A source says, "Fukrey 3 has been in the works for sometime now. They just needed to announce it and what better than this day to announce it. Fukrey Returns released exactly today two years ago and now, Riteish has raised eyebrows with his response to the post. While Pulkit questioned if a part 3 is in the making, did Riteish just mistakenly confirm the same? Your guess is as good as ours."

It all started with Varun sharing a footage of the audience cheering while watching the second part at a single screen theatre in Mumbai. Pulkit quickly reposted the video tagging the makers and asking if part 3 is happening. Riteish then wrote that it will indeed be in place for 2020. So all Fukrey fans, be ready to watch the dream team come back with yet another entertaining instalment next year. We can't wait already!