Did Priyanka Chopra's Rs 5.2 Lakh handbag prevent an awkward wardrobe malfunction?

Actress Priyanka Chopra along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas raised the glamour quotient at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.
Priyanka was all dolled up donning a pink off-shoulder gown from Cristina Ottaviano and her dazzling neckpiece from Bvlgari, accentuating her overall ensemble. She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch and wore pointed heels to polish off the look. Nick, on the other hand, was all suited up in a black coloured pea-coat.
While presenting the award for best TV series, musical or comedy, the mushy couple joked about their marriage on the podium and PC even pointed out to her husband that the show didn't count as a date night.
Fulfilling his wife’s request, the couple went out to dinner in West Hollywood, California, instead of attending an after-party following the Golden Globes.
The former Miss World changed into a risqué outfit with a black dress that was simple from the top and sheer at the bottom with large floral prints. However, in pictures clicked by the paparazzi, Chopra can be seen holding her Rs 5.2 Lakh Bvlgari handbag as a shield to avoid any unflattering pictures that might seem like a wardrobe malfunction.
Priyanka, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Netfkix film, 'The White Tiger'.
She is now developing an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor at Universal in which she will star and serve as co-producer.
