Did Priyanka Chopra's Rs 5.2 Lakh handbag prevent an awkward wardrobe malfunction?

Actress Priyanka Chopra along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas raised the glamour quotient at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

Priyanka was all dolled up donning a pink off-shoulder gown from Cristina Ottaviano and her dazzling neckpiece from Bvlgari, accentuating her overall ensemble. She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch and wore pointed heels to polish off the look. Nick, on the other hand, was all suited up in a black coloured pea-coat.

While presenting the award for best TV series, musical or comedy, the mushy couple joked about their marriage on the podium and PC even pointed out to her husband that the show didn't count as a date night.