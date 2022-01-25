Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas renovate their LA home to be 'child-friendly' before welcoming baby?

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. It has also been widely reported that the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

According to a report in People, the couple spent months renovating their LA home to be child-friendly after moving in.

Reportedly, Nick and Priyanka were thinking of growing their family when they purchased their lavish home in Encino, California. When they bought the house together, they had children in mind and were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery.

It was also further revealed by the People source that Nick and Priyanka "spent months renovating" their house after they had moved in to make it more family-friendly.

Priyanka and Nick's Encino home had already hit the news for being one of the most expensive properties in the neighbourhood which the couple as reported by Dirt, bought for a whopping USD 20 million.

The couple recently threw a grand Diwali bash at the same LA home as they invited several of their celebrity friends.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021. Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:01 PM IST