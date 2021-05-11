Did Om Raut's disagreement with Prabhas on Mumbai shoot location lead to a spike in 'Adipurush' budget?

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush with director Om Raut is currently one of the most talked-about upcoming films. Adipurush, a fictional take on a mythological story stars the two actors along with Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Given the spike in coronavirus cases, several films have faced shooting delays leading to unwanted production cost. Adipurush has also been facing the same issue.

Reportedly, the film had completed 25 percent of shoot in Mumbai and was on a schedule break when the Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown in the state and the shooting had to be stopped.

According to a report in ETimes, Prabhas was reluctant to shoot in Mumbai from the beginning but director Om Raut was determined to create the sets in Mumbai’s Film City.

The report further mentions that had Prabhas tried to convince the filmmaker to shift the sets in Hyderabad. Now, the Mumbai sets of Adipurush have been dismantled adding unnecessary expenditure.

It is also learned that the film is expected to resume shoot from May 15 and the actors will be flying down to Hyderabad in the come few days.

Adipurush is going to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Slated for a grand release on August 11, 2022, the Prabhas starrer is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously and will be dubbed in other languages.