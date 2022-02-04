Did Nora Fatehi delete her Instagram account? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her social media posts. She often takes the internet by storm by posting stunning photos and videos of herself.

For the last few days, she has been treating her fans and followers with pictures and videos from her Dubai holiday.

However, Nora's Instagram is currently unavailable. Her page now shows the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available."

It looks like either Nora has deleted or deactivated her Instagram account or there is a technical glitch.

The last photo on her official social media account happened to be with a lion from her Dubai vacation. The actress had shared a video wherein she was seen feeding a hungry lion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen in the music video titled 'Dance Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa.

Nora has worked in several films including 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Batla House', 'Bharat' and 'Marjaavaan' among others. She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' along with Ajay Devgn.

Reportedly, she will next feature in the Hindi remake of the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' in the upcoming film 'Thank God'.

