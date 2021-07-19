Did Nick Jonas gift Priyanka Chopra a wine bottle worth nearly Rs 13 lakh on her 39th birthday?

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas ringed in her 39th birthday in London sans husband Nick Jonas. However, the American singer and “National Jiju” made sure he was there with his wife in spirit – literally.
The former Miss World shared a picture of sipping on a glass of Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 captioned as, “"Love you @nickjonas."
It seems like Nick went all out to make sure his better half had the best on her special day.
This rare wine bottle is generally spotted at auctions and as per Sotheby's.com it costs anywhere between 10,000 to 13,000 British pounds, which is about Rs 10-13 lakh.
Nick also shared a post featuring Priyanka’s childhood picture with the caption, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline including the spy series 'Citadel', 'Text for You', and 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)