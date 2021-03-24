Did Mira Kapoor compare daughter Misha’s baking skills with Kareena’s son Taimur?

It was during this time that Kareena who delivered Taimur in December 2016, has resumed work and was touted a “superwoman.”

Kareena had even made a statement, “I’m lucky I’ve a loving and a supporting husband. Because right now he’s looking after Taimur – so we share the responsibility.”

When a similar question was posed to Mira at the IWD event, she threw shade at Bebo and said “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”

Her statement however was not welcomed by scores of women who criticised her for looking down on working mothers.

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. Besides Misha, the two welcomed their second bundle of joy -- son Zain in September 2018.