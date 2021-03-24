Did Mira Kapoor compare daughter Misha’s baking skills with Kareena’s son Taimur?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira hasn’t headlined for the first time when it comes to taking subtle digs at her husband’s ex-flame and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Following the infamous “puppy” remark, the star wife has now compared her daughter Misha’s baking skills with that of Bebo’s son Taimur Ali Khan.
About a week ago, Kareena’s 4-year-old boy turned into a chef once again and baked the cutest gingerbread cookies. The pictures shared by Bebo on her Instagram handle show Tim Tim holding a baking tray, which has four cookies in the shape of a stylized human beings. The fourth one was to welcome his baby brother born last month.
Now, Mira took to Instagram and posted a picture of a heart-shaped chocolate cake baked by her daughter. Along with it, she wrote, "It's always Valentine's Day for Papa only because baby boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyTheBaker"
This isn’t the first time Mira has drawn comparisons when it comes to parenting.
Back in 2017, Mira attended an event on International Women’s Day, months after giving birth to Misha (August 2016).
It was during this time that Kareena who delivered Taimur in December 2016, has resumed work and was touted a “superwoman.”
Kareena had even made a statement, “I’m lucky I’ve a loving and a supporting husband. Because right now he’s looking after Taimur – so we share the responsibility.”
When a similar question was posed to Mira at the IWD event, she threw shade at Bebo and said “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”
Her statement however was not welcomed by scores of women who criticised her for looking down on working mothers.
Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. Besides Misha, the two welcomed their second bundle of joy -- son Zain in September 2018.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)