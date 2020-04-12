Did Mika Singh find his Quarantine Love in TV actress Chahatt Khanna?

The highly visible PDA on Instagram have led to speculations of Mika Singh and television actress Chahatt Khanna dating.
The couple have posted a series of pictures on their Instagram with captions like 'Quarantine Love' and how glad they are to have 'found each other'.
"Twinning with Mika Singh," read the caption of a picture uploaded by Khanna.
"Let's be someone’s quarantine, Glad we found each other in this lockdown," read the caption of another post.
However, the actress have confirmed that since Mika Singh is her neighbour, both have decided to get together for a song titled Quarantine Love which explains the hashtag.
Her strategy which sparked dating rumours was a successful promotional stint.
