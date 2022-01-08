Did makers of 'Vikrant Rona' refuse a whopping Rs 100 crore offer for direct OTT release?

With the Omicron scare a lot of movies are opting for a straight OTT release. One film that has said no to it and rejected an offer of 100 crores is Kichcha Sudeepa starrer 'Vikrant Rona'.

'Vikrant Rona' is a pan world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country. From its title launch on the Burj Khalifa to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, 'Vikrant Rona' has made all the right noises.

According to sources, the team recently had a private screening to one of the biggest OTT giants. The visuals of the film is said to be matching Hollywood standards, with a genre that is never explored before in the Indian Film Industry. Praising Kichcha Sudeep’s performance as one of the best performances in this decade the source said the OTT has offered upto 100 crores for a direct release of 'Vikrant Rona' on their platform. But the team has apparently said no to the offer.

While doing one of the media interactions producer Jack Manjunath said, "Yes, it is true that the offer was made, but 'Vikrant Rona' is a big screen experience. The visuals that I have seen personally is something that the families and kids will enjoy on the big screen. The 3D experience is something that will have the audiences wanting for more. It is a film that deserves the biggest screens in the country purely for the cinematic experience it will give the audience."

Anup Bhandari, director, expressed his happiness at the offer, ‘It is a great offer, glad that the film is getting the kind of adulation it deserves. The 3D version of the film has shaped up really well and it is an experience for the audiences to be cherished on the big screen. Any filmmaker would want the audience to enjoy the film in a way it is envisioned and the team also feels the same.

'Vikrant Rona' starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian is directed by Anup Bhandari will hit the screens worldwide on February 24, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:53 PM IST