Did Kriti Sanon reject 'Haseen Dillruba' because it demanded her to be bold on screen?

In an earlier interview, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was not the first choice of the mystery thriller ‘Haseen Dillruba’. The actress claims the film came to her after all options were exhausted.

"'Haseen Dillruba' was a film I had a very gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from (writer) Kanika (Dhillon). Unfortunately, I wasn't the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted," Taapsee told IANS.

Now, according to a report by ETimes, actress Kriti Sanon had been approached for the role of Rani Kashyap.

The report suggests that Aanand L Rai, one of the film’s producers wanted Kriti onboard.

Not to mention, Rai had spoken to Taapsee during ‘Manmarziyaan’, (also penned by Kanika Dhillon), and she was okay with it.

For reasons unknown, he then decided to speak to Kriti. The actress heard the story but later developed second thoughts and got apprehensive since it required her to be bold on screen.

Meanwhile, Taapsee called the film a candy in an actor's hand. "The good old saying that, if it's meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case. It's not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters, which is candy in an actor's hands," she said.

She added: "I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally, and we all love to take risks."

Directed by Vinil Mathew, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ features Taapsee Pannu in the role of Rani Kashyap, a feisty woman who is a fan of a fictional Hindi crime novelist, Dinesh Pandit.

Under investigation as a suspect for the murder of her husband, Rani reveals details about their thorny marriage but that seems to further blur the truth about what happened.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and released on Netflix on July 2.

On the other hand, Kriti will next be seen in 'Mimi', Pan-India film, 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do', 'Ganapath' and another unannounced project.