Did Katrina Kaif wear rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s white hoodie to pose in the rain?

It is quite common for a couple to borrow each other’s clothing or accessories once in a while. However, it is indeed brow-raising if Bollywood celebs indulge in the same, and flaunt it on social media.

B-town actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been rumoured to be dating since 2019, were spotted wearing the same white hoodie on their Instagram accounts respectively.

While Katrina picked it for a rainy day, Vicky was seen posing as he watched a TV series.

Despite the same OOTD, it can’t be determined if the two wore the same hoodie or owned matching ones.