Did Katrina Kaif wear rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s white hoodie to pose in the rain?

It is quite common for a couple to borrow each other’s clothing or accessories once in a while. However, it is indeed brow-raising if Bollywood celebs indulge in the same, and flaunt it on social media.
B-town actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been rumoured to be dating since 2019, were spotted wearing the same white hoodie on their Instagram accounts respectively.
While Katrina picked it for a rainy day, Vicky was seen posing as he watched a TV series.
Despite the same OOTD, it can’t be determined if the two wore the same hoodie or owned matching ones.
Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.
Although fans are still waiting for an official announcement, there are several fan pages dedicate to the rumoured love birds.
For the uninitiated, it all began on Karan Johar’s chat show 'Koffee with Karan' when Katrina Kaif said she would love to work with the 'Sanju' actor stating that they would look good together.
Vicky Kaushal also appeared on the same season and almost fainted (pretended to) when KJo told him about it.
