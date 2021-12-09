Did Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend Rs 4.5 lakh on a 5-tier cake for Sangeet ceremony?

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited wedding has been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks.

Both the actors as well as their family members have been tight-lipped about the wedding, however, several media reports state that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot today in Rajasthan.

Preparations have been going on in full swing for the last couple of days and several Bollywood celebs have reportedly arrived at the wedding venue.

According to a report in IANS, the 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla state that the couple had a super fun Sangeet night that was made perfect with some sensational performances and a dreamy cake.

The Sangeet cake was made by a well known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala.

Reportedly, Myrra, who runs Delhi's Caramel Patisserie was in charge of Vicky and Katrina's Sangeet cake. It was a stunning piece of creation as Vicky and Katrina had commissioned a 5-tier cake full of berries.

A source to the development informed Pinkvilla that the cake was made to order at a whopping cost of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The cake was created at the Six Senses Fort and brought out during the Sangeet when it was underway in full swing.

Meanwhile, the Sangeet saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like 'Singh is Kinng', 'Sadi Gali' and 'Paisa Paisa' performed to the Punjabi beats.

The three-day wedding festivities of the wedding couple began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:01 PM IST