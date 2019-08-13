Did Kartik Aaryan make things official with his ‘princess’ Sara Ali Khan?

Ever since Sara Ali Khan confessed that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 6, they continue to spend time together even after the wrap up of their film. While they are already starring in Imtiaz Ali‘s romance drama Aaj Kal which is reportedly a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the rumours around their relationship are increasing day by day.

Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday and had a special wish from her co-star Kartik Aaryan. He shared a photo with the birthday girl and it seems like the actor has joined her in Bangkok to celebrate her day. Posing for a selfie before cutting the cake, he captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask ).” Kartik was referring to the time when they visited a mosque while hiding their faces.