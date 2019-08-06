Did Kareena Kapoor Khan end it with manager Poonam Damania after 10 years?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who achieved her long and successful career graph, also had a woman to back her up, and that is her manager Poonam Damania. It has been said that Poonam had stepped down as Kareena’s manager after ten long years. According to Mid-Day, Damania parted ways after she quit the talent management company ‘Matrix’, which is owned by Reshma Shetty in last month.
"Poonam's exit from the company (owned by Reshma Shetty) happened last month. Many had seen it coming as the differences between her and the agency suits had been building up for a while now. Her second in command, Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation. Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by the industry insiders with buzz suggesting that she may launch her own talent management firm. The idea of joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.
Recently Kareena wrapped up the shoot for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia in London. Currently she is a Judge on the panel pf Dance India Dance season 7 on television. Also she will be next seen in the Good News with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)