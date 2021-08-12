Did Kareena and Saif try to know the sex of kids Taimur and Jeh before birth?

Last month, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her book “Pregnancy Bible”. Sharing her experience from two pregnancies after giving birth to son Taimur in 2016, and Jeh in 2021, Bebo spoke about some lesser-known details from her life as a mother.

In the book, Kareena also talked whether she and Saif tried to find the sex of their sons before their birth.

The “Heroine” actress said, "Saif and I were always excited about going together for my scans. Before you wonder, I can tell you we were never bothered about finding the sex of either of our babies."

Confirming that she always wanted Taimur to have a sibling, Bebo added, "I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl."

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif.

The statement reads: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.

--Saif and Kareena."

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:48 AM IST