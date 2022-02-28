Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' minting over Rs 38 crore in its first weekend?

The much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has been doing quite well at the box office.

On its opening day, the film minted Rs 10.50 crore, while on Saturday and Sunday, it earned Rs 13.32 crore and around Rs 15 crore respectively. So far, the film has managed to rake in close to Rs 39 crore.

However, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had a different take on these figures. Rangoli shared a poster of her sister's film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' which had collected Rs 42.55 in its opening weekend.

Along with that, she wrote, "No 200cr budget, no big director, no big hero, no mafia racket PR, no solo release, was fighting with films like Uri and Balasaheb Thackeray... only pure talent... The record stands tall and on top."

Sharing the post, Kangana, withiout taking any names, wrote, "Movie mafia mathematics... 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster... 160 cr film does 35cr and it's super hit."

In another post, Rangoli shared a poster of Kangana's upcoming film 'Dhaakad' and hoped that she "breaks her own record".

The 'Panga' actress reacted to it saying, "It's not a fight about me versus them… it's hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid pr can beat real talent and honest work."

'Dhaakad' will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

This will be Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.

