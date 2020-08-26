Did Kangana Ranaut just accuse Aditya Pancholi of sedating her to prevent from going to cops?

While she did not name the actor in her tweet, there’s ample amount of proof it was directed to him.

In 2017, Aditya said, “We were as good as husband and wife. I was actually building a house for both of us on Yari Road. We lived together for three years at a friend’s place. I used to show her a lot of movies. I was building a home for the two of us. Even the phone she was using was mine.”

Kangana on the other hand addressed Aditya as her “mentor turned tormentor” (similar to the above tweet), and asserted that she filed an FIR against him for physically assaulting her.

"It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it. This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit him head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man,” said Kangana.

Kangana had also mentioned seeking help from Aditya’s wife Zarina, citing she didn’t pay any heed.

Zarina on the other hand did accept that Ranaut was with her husband for four and a half years, but maintained that “If she found Aditya to be such a bad person why was she with him?”

After the scandalous episode, Zarina accepted Aditya back, because Kangana moved on and began dating Adhyayan Suman.

Aditya also made a statement saying, “Zarina has been my support and strength. In spite of all the pain that I`ve caused her she says she wants to be my wife for seven more lives. All Kangana had to do was tell me she was seeing this boy."

The reason why Kangana may have not mentioned Pancholi in her tweet is because she and her sister Rangoli Chandel had been summoned in 2019 over a defamation suit filed by Aditya and Zarina. Seems like the ‘Queen’ actress is playing it safe on social media.