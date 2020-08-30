Did Kangana Ranaut hint at Hrithik Roshan being hospitalised for drug overdose?

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now claimed that her ‘superhero ex-boyfriend’ was once hospitalised for drug overdose.
Ranaut told Republic TV “Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day.”
She further stated, "This person who considers himself a superhero got a big attack of drug overdose. He was admitted to the hospital and this is a known fact. He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself.”
While Kangana hasn’t named Hrithik Roshan directly, the idea of using the word superhero comes from their first and last collaboration ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013, which was when the duo was reportedly in a relationship.
The controversial affair caused a rift between Hrithik and his wife Sussanne Khan, leading to their divorce in 2014.
Kangana also added that post her split with the actor, his family threatened her with dire consequences.
"If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed,” said Ranaut.
Earlier, the 'Panga' actor issued a statement after a recent turn Rajput’s death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle.
Kangana tweeted: "it is quite evident Sushant knew some dirty secrets and that's why he has been killed."
The 'Queen' actor also made some shocking revelations about drug use in the film industry in her tweets.
One of her tweets read, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine. It is used in almost all house parties. It's very expensive but in the beginning, when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free. MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."
While the revelations have sent shock waves in the industry, the 'Manikarnika' actor took to Twitter and said, "I don't think it's that explosive in the movie Sanju. Exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia's underworld connections have been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything."
Ranaut made a remark on social media that "if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".
The actor also recalled her own incidents, and the 'Gangster' actor noted: "I was still a minor. My mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops. When I became successful and got entry into the most famous film parties, I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs, debauchery and mafia".
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.
