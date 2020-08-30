Did Kangana Ranaut hint at Hrithik Roshan being hospitalised for drug overdose?

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now claimed that her ‘superhero ex-boyfriend’ was once hospitalised for drug overdose.

Ranaut told Republic TV “Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day.”

She further stated, "This person who considers himself a superhero got a big attack of drug overdose. He was admitted to the hospital and this is a known fact. He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself.”

While Kangana hasn’t named Hrithik Roshan directly, the idea of using the word superhero comes from their first and last collaboration ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013, which was when the duo was reportedly in a relationship.

The controversial affair caused a rift between Hrithik and his wife Sussanne Khan, leading to their divorce in 2014.

Kangana also added that post her split with the actor, his family threatened her with dire consequences.

"If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed,” said Ranaut.