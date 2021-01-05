Did Kangana Ranaut create communal disharmony? Mumbai Police given last chance to file report

Mumbai: In what could spell trouble for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a Magistrate court in Andheri on Tuesday transferred a plea seeking sedition charges against her, to a sessions court. Further, another court has given a last chance to Mumbai Police to spell out if a case of attempt of creating disharmony and promoting enmity between two communities is made out against the actress.

This comes on private complaints filed against Kangana by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh seeking strict action against her for her "targeting the Tablighi Jamaat and urging netizens to kill them."

The advocate has also highlighted her series of tweets against the Maharashtra government, state police force and also against the Muslim community.