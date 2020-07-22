Did Kangana Ranaut abuse Swara Bhasker on the sets of 'Tanu Weds Manu'?

'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut had recently taken a dig at Swara Bhasker and called her a 'B-grade actress'. Amid the ongoing Twitter feud between Ranaut's team and Swara, a tweet alleging that - 'Kangana abused Swara on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu in front of 200 people' - went viral. Swara took to the micro-blogging site to react to it.

Last week, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders' in her interview with Arnab Goswami - where she spoke about 'movie mafia' and nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her uncalled-for remarks didn't go down well with Twitterati and several users hit back at her.

A user tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not the mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?"

Reacting the tweet, Swara Bhasker tagged Ranaut's social media team and wrote, "#SupportMax by reigning national award-winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories."