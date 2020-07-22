Did Kangana Ranaut abuse Swara Bhasker on the sets of 'Tanu Weds Manu'?

'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut had recently taken a dig at Swara Bhasker and called her a 'B-grade actress'. Amid the ongoing Twitter feud between Ranaut's team and Swara, a tweet alleging that - 'Kangana abused Swara on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu in front of 200 people' - went viral. Swara took to the micro-blogging site to react to it.
Last week, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders' in her interview with Arnab Goswami - where she spoke about 'movie mafia' and nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her uncalled-for remarks didn't go down well with Twitterati and several users hit back at her.
A user tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not the mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?"
Reacting the tweet, Swara Bhasker tagged Ranaut's social media team and wrote, "#SupportMax by reigning national award-winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories."
Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut featured in Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu'. Ranaut and R Madhavan’s romantic comedy also featured Deepak Dobriyal.
This comes after , Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at both the actress and said, "For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."
After Swara Bhasker addressed the allegations about Kangana abusing her, she issued an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's family.
She wrote, "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind."