Did Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji get secretly married in a hush-hush ceremony?

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who made headlines for her relationship with Armaan Kohli during their stint in Bigg Boss is now believed to have tied the knot secretly.

Tanishaa, who made her comeback onscreen with a spy thriller titled 'Code Name Abdul' after five years, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a day at the beach.

She captioned it as, “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes”

While Tanishaa meant to show her crocheting skills, what grabbed eyeballs were the toe rings on her feet which are typically worn by married women.

According to reports, many began speculating that the actress had married in a hush-hush ceremony.

Last year in July, Tanishaa opened up about how her family reacts to her being unmarried at the age of 43.

The 'Neal n Nikki' actress called her family 'amazing' and said that she is blessed to have a wonderful life today.

Earlier, in an interview, Tanishaa had revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39.

Calling it a 'personal choice', Tanisha said that she believes it is okay for women to not have children. She also said that it is okay for women to not get married or be in a relationship.

Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.

Talking about her reason for being away from the big screen, Tanishaa told ANI, "I don't think that's a conscious choice. That just happened by default, when these things happen...I think there has been a break in my released films, but I haven't taken a break from acting."

Tanishaa admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed work down, but she has been trying her best to continue growing as an actor.

"I've been doing work consistently and yeah definitely it slowed down, it's not as much but I think the whole world is slowed down because of COVID and I think most importantly as an actor it's very important to take that time out to work on yourself and only when you grow as a person, can you grow as an actor," she added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:00 PM IST