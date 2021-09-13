'Did it the COMMANDO way': Vidyut Jammwal confirms engagement with Nandita Mahtani

Speculations of Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's secret engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have been going rounds for a while. However, on Monday, the action hero confirmed the same in a quirky Instagram post.

Vidyut shared pictures of him and Nandita wall climbing and at the Taj Mahal captioned as, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.”

Vidyut had reportedly confirmed he is dating Nandita by sharing a picture of her on social media in January.

Last month, another unseen picture of the couple went viral on the internet. In the photo, both Vidyut and Nandita can be seen smiling for the camera.

While the couple has never openly talked about their relationship, their PDA on social media often grabs the attention of their fans and followers.

In September 2020, Vidyut had revealed about his relationship and that he really likes his girl on a show. Vidyut had said, "I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller 'Khuda Haafiz' last month. Titled 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir.

It was supposed to go on floors in April this year, but was postponed due to the second Covid wave.

Vidyut has his hands full with several pending projects. He recently completed Vipul’s (and Zee Studios’s) home production, 'Sanak', which is being directed by Kanishk Varma, and stars Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rukmini Maitra.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:29 AM IST