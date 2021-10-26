Did Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan make her relationship with Arslan Goni official on her birthday?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. Several celebrities have posted adorable wishes for Sussanne on social media.

However, what caught our attention was her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's romantic birthday wish for her.

Taking to Instagram, Arslan shared an adorable snap and wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May God shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love."

Moments after he shared the post, Sussanne replied to him with all her heart saying, "Thank you thank you...and thank you for my 'everything'" with additional hearts.

Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan have been mum about their alleged affair. However Sussanne’s frequent reactions and comments on Arslan’s posts on social media have set tongues wagging.

Recently, a few pictures of Sussane and Arslan partying together have also grabbed eyeballs.

Arslan, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Aly Goni's brother, is best known for his stint in the show 'Jia Aur Jia'.

According to reports Arslan and Sussanne have known each other for months now and met via mutual friends in the television industry.

Hrithik and Sussanne were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:45 PM IST