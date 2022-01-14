Did Hrithik Roshan test positive for COVID-19 around the same time as ex-wife Sussanne Khan?

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who recently turned 48 (January 10), reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 around that time or a little before.

As per a report by ETimes, Hrithik contracted the virus a few days before his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actor, who is now negative, was unwell for the past couple of days and had isolated himself at his new flat in Mumbai’s Versova.

On January 11, interior designer Sussanne Khan said she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Khan, 43, took to Instagram and informed her followers that she tested positive for COVID19 on Monday evening.

She advised people to take precautions against the Omicron variant as it was extremely "contagious".

"After dodging COVID-19 for two years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently.

"This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis," Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, wrote.

Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The original 'Vikram Vedha' starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

Apart from the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:47 PM IST