Did hospital withhold Shravan Rathod's mortal remains over Rs 10 lakh bill?

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, his son musician Sanjeev Rathod said. Rathod was 66.

The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Amid reports of the hospital withholding Rathod’s remains over a Rs 10 lakh bill, the former has now issued a statement refuting the same.

The statement read as follows:

"With profound grief, we share the news of the passing of music composer Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan fame. As we offer our condolences to the bereaved family, we remain in touch with the family to offer support that may be required in these difficult times. In conjunction with the family, we refute all false claims about holding back the deceased for payments; unverified stories based on hearsay further aggravates the pained family. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family."

For those unversed, Rathod and his wife had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev told PTI.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are COVID-19 positive and in the hospital. "Me and my mother are COVID positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

Shravan's children, sons Sanjeev and Darshan, followed in his footsteps and turned music composers.

With PTI inputs