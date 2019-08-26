Did Esha Deol get plastic surgery done on her face? Recent pictures grab attention

Esha Deol last year made her comeback to the screen with a short story and since then she is often seen at events. She recently walked on ramp alongside her daughter Radhya who made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week.

While fans were happy to see the duo walk the ramp, it was Esha’s face that grabbed most of the attention. A photo from the show was posted on celebrity photographer’s Instagram account and the comments section was filled with neitzens speculating if the actress has a cosmetic surgery done to look good on the ramp.

Many mention Esha does not look the way she used to, one left a comment saying she was a natural beauty but now looks weird. They quickly noticed how her nose, cheeks and lips look much different than before.