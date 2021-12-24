Did conman Sukesh promise Jacqueline Fernandez lead role in Leonardo DiCaprio's film? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a long time now due to her alleged past relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to several media reports, Sukesh went all out to woo Jacqueline. After a list of luxury items, including cars, a horse and other gifts have been made public, a source informed India Today that Sukesh had promised Jacqueline lead role in a Leonardo DiCaprio film.

He had said that his people were already in touch with the Hollywood star and they were ready to set up a meeting with Jacqueline.

Sukesh also made claims of travelling to Los Angeles and New York in the US several times in the past. He reportedly said he had access to celebrity management agencies in the West.

According to a report in India Today, Jacqueline was getting impatient to know who the superstar from the West was and Sukesh was playing into her impatience. He kept telling her that he will make the big reveal soon and that she has to wait for it. However, after enough pestering, Sukesh finally gave in and announced to her that the star is Leonardo DiCaprio.

After revealing the name, Sukesh asked Jacqueline to swear to secrecy and not to tell anyone about the alleged meeting with Leo’s managers.

It was earlier reported that Sukesh had also resorted to other tactics to impress Jacqueline and had also promised to produce a series of films for her.

Using fake alibis and dropping names of A-list producers, Sukesh allegedly told Jacqueline that he would even produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project with her.

The conman also told Jacqueline that she resembled Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and that she deserved a superhero series made around her.

The conman has been currently under investigation and in a recent conversation with Enforcement Directorate (ED). He allegedly extorted over Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, between June 2020 and May 2021.

The ED has alleged that Sukesh was in regular contact with Jacqueline from February 2021 till he got arrested on August 7, 2021.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:47 PM IST