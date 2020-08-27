Did Anushka Sharma hint pregnancy in the month of May with this picture?

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to welcome her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.
The couple has been receiving congratulatory messages by several colleagues, fans and friends. But, did they hint the pregnancy in the month of May?
Actress-producer Anushka Sharma on May 26th (exactly four months ago) had shared an adorable childhood picture of herself with brother Karnesh. In the picture, Anushka is seen sitting on her brother's lap, jumping with joy as Karnesh struggles to hold her in his arms. The perfect timing of the post seems too good to be a mere co-incidence!
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy's Tuscany, had been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home.
During the COVID-19 lockdown phase, the 'PK' actor posted some goofy pictures and videos with hubby and also some heart-warming pictures with their furry friend.
On the work front, while Anushka is riding high on the success of her web series 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul', the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB's squad, majorly Indian players, reached Dubai on Friday ahead of the season slated to begin from September 19 until November 10.
The franchise had on Thursday confirmed that they are taking a contingent of 40 people with them to the UAE. Among these 40, 21 are players, 14 are part of the staff including coaches and physiotherapists.
The remaining five are net bowlers.