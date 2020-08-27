Did Anushka Sharma hint pregnancy in the month of May with this picture?

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy's Tuscany, had been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home.

During the COVID-19 lockdown phase, the 'PK' actor posted some goofy pictures and videos with hubby and also some heart-warming pictures with their furry friend.

On the work front, while Anushka is riding high on the success of her web series 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul', the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB's squad, majorly Indian players, reached Dubai on Friday ahead of the season slated to begin from September 19 until November 10.

The franchise had on Thursday confirmed that they are taking a contingent of 40 people with them to the UAE. Among these 40, 21 are players, 14 are part of the staff including coaches and physiotherapists.

The remaining five are net bowlers.